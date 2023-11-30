Outgoing Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald lines up next job

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has a new job lined up after he leaves office in January.

Fitzgerald was named the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission's new executive director, the board announced on Thursday.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission is a federally certified metropolitan planning organization and local development district that serves 10 counties in the Pittsburgh area and plans for the continued growth of the region.

As the executive director, the commission says Fitzgerald will lead 50 staff members in seven departments like economic and workforce development, transportation planning and strategic initiatives and policy.

Fitzgerald has been Allegheny County executive since 2012 but is term limited. He also served on county council for 11 years, and before that, the Carnegie Mellon graduate ran a water treatment services and equipment company.

The commission's current executive director, Vincent Valdes, will retire at the end of the year.

"Thank you to the SPC and its board for this opportunity and thank you to Vince for his work to energize and elevate the organization during his tenure," Fitzgerald said in a news release. "While I've always had a regional focus, I look forward to putting my skills and relationships to work for all 10 of our counties. Together, we will continue to concentrate on infrastructure, communication, economic development, workforce and quality of life issues for our region."

Fitzgerald will start his new job on Jan. 2. Sara Innamorato will take over as county executive.

The Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission serves Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland counties as well as the city of Pittsburgh.