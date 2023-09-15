Allegheny County executive candidate Joe Rockey details economic plan

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Republican candidate for county executive Joe Rockey has announced his plan to revitalize jobs and grow the economy in Allegheny County.

He said it's a six-point plan that starts with focusing on federal funds that are already available.

"Capitalizing on the environment that we are already in with the onshoring and the CHIP Act and Inflation Reduction Act, there is ample money to bring jobs into the United States, and Allegheny County has to participate in that," Rockey said.

He went on to say he wants to make job training a priority, leveraging the trades and community colleges to make sure the people within the county are ready for the jobs they hope to bring in.

Rockey is running against the Democratic nominee, former Rep. Sarah Innamorato.