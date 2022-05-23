Watch CBS News
Allegheny County Elections Board to examine rejected mail-in and absentee ballots

By Briana Smith

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- We're getting closer to learning who will officially be making the ballot for the upcoming election this fall in Pennsylvania.

A final step in the process will begin today in Allegheny County.

The Elections Return Board will meet Monday to review at least 1,900 provisional ballots, as well as examining 279 ballots that were returned with no signature, no date, or both. 

The board was sworn in on Friday to start sorting out the issues following last week's primary election.

This comes after the board has already addressed the counting of hundreds of votes from 10 voting machines.

Today's steps in the process will also bring us one step closer to seeing who will be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate -- Dr. Mehmet Oz or Dave McCormick.

The race is close enough to trigger an automatic recount, with Oz leading McCormick by about 1%. 

The results of the race should be determined by early June, at the latest.

The winner will square off with Democratic nominee John Fetterman in the general election.

Board members will resume their work at 10 a.m. Monday.

