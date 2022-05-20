Allegheny County Election Board calculates votes from 10 machines, reviews mail-in and provisional ballots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Election Board was sworn in Friday and is working to sort out the remaining issues following Tuesday's primary election.

Inside the county's election warehouse, they were looking at getting votes from 10 voting machines that had not yet been counted.

Two of the machines had memory sticks with errors because they were not shut down properly, officials said. That was addressed and the more than 400 votes in them now have been calculated.

Of the other eight machines, four were missing the memory sticks, so the paper ballots are being used to calculate those votes.

Thirty-five absentee ballots still need to be counted, as they were not calculated on election night.

The board is also looking at 281 mail-in ballots that were either missing a signature, date or both. Lawyers from campaigns are in the warehouse to discuss with the board if the ballots should be counted or not.

There are also at least 1,900 provisional ballots from Allegheny County that still need to be counted. The return board is currently reviewing them too.

University of Pittsburgh political science professor Chris Bonneau said the process is operating as it's supposed to.

"Just because votes are being counted doesn't mean they are found votes or new votes; these are votes that were legally cast by fellow citizens," Bonneau said.

Of the process, Bonneau said systems are more transparent now than they were even just 10 years ago.

Two primary races remain too close to call.

The Democratic race for the 12th Congressional District is a razor-thin margin with Summer Lee currently leading Steve Irwin by less than 500 votes.

In the Republican race for U.S. Senate, Dr. Mehmet Oz and Dave McCormick are separated by about 1,100 votes with 99% of the votes counted.