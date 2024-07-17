Allegheny County District Attorney's Office experiences limited communication due to cyberattack

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A cyberattack has impacted communications for the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office as of this morning.

According to their website, their computer servers are shut down at this time.

They also added that they have limited access to email and their desk phones are up and running, but they do not have voicemail capabilities.

Anyone who has to contact the office can do so by calling one of two numbers: 412-915-6914 or 412-879-7548.

People can also contact the general email address, inquiry@alleghenycountyda.us, or email the individual directly.

