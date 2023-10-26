Allegheny County DA threatens federal court action if mayor doesn't enforce public safety laws in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The sharp words between Mayor Ed Gainey and Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala have escalated.

As KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano reports, the focus is public safety in Downtown.

Gainey insists that Downtown Pittsburgh has a new vibe and public safety is improving.

"Violent crime is down in the city," Gainey said. "We're doing things to make the city more welcoming. It's thriving in a way it hasn't thrived. Nightlife is back in the city. Restaurant sales are doing well. Coffee shop sales are doing well."

But Zappala begs to differ.

"When you stop enforcing property crimes and you stop having a dialogue with the business people Downtown, that's a bad situation because this is primarily to a large extent your tax base," he said.

Zappala says Gainey is not enforcing the law.

"The mayor controls the police department," he said. "If you do not enforce the laws, there's nothing for me to prosecute. That would be the traditional role of a prosecutor. What I have thought about was if you are not going to enforce the law, if this continues to move the way it is, then I will sue you in federal court, and we will get an order."

Zappala says he'll give Gainey a little more time to correct the problem, but then he's off to federal court.

Delano: "You can actually go to federal court to force..."

Zappala: "I can do that or I can use the grand jury."

Delano: "To what purpose? What would the grand jury do?"

Zappala: "We'll actually take over policing."

Delano: "You can do that?"

Zappala: "Absolutely."

Delano: "And you will do that?"

Zappala: "Well, I have to ask for permission from judges. But yeah, I think the situation is such we can get some cooperation."

KDKA-TV reached out to the mayor for comment and was referred to Gainey's statement of last month, noting:

"Once again, the District Attorney is focusing on getting reelected, and not doing any real work in helping make Pittsburgh safe."

Zappala's challenger, Matt Dugan, says Zappala is hyping crime Downtown to distract the voters.

"This is all fear," Dugan said. "This is all conjecture, and this is all Steve making you think of something else or somewhere else to distract away from the fact that he's not been able to provide solutions locally for the last three years."

Whether this is all campaign-related or not, voters will decide for themselves on Nov. 7.

