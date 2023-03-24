Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala denies politicizing criminal cases

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala responded Friday to accusations of "playing politics."

According to the Tribune-Review, two of Zappala's assistant prosecutors allegedly said they couldn't drop criminal charges or make plea deals in certain cases because it's election season.

Zappala told reporters Friday he believes his opponent is bringing this up now because he's getting beat in the election. When asked if he's politicizing criminal cases because of the upcoming election, he appeared confused.

"I'm politicizing criminal cases ... I don't understand what you mean," he said.

Reporters asked about the recent article written by the Tribune-Review. It says two prosecutors from within Zappala's office said they couldn't withdraw charges or agree to offered plea deals because it is election season.

Zappala said he issued a statement regarding the ADA-involved comment that was allegedly made before a judge, saying it's always been office policy to need to ask the higher-ups when it comes to gun-involved cases.

"It was a gun case. ADAs do not have authority to settle gun cases without checking with their supervisor," said Zappala.

In a separate incident, the Tribune-Review reported another prosecutor told a public defender she had no discretion on gun cases, especially now that it's election season. To that, Zappala said this:

"Nobody is permitted to engage in politics or you are terminated."

And when asked if any prosecutorial decisions have been made recently due to his re-election campaign:

"Absolutely not. That is very untrue."