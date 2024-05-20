Allegheny County officials unveil discounted ridership program for SNAP recipients

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- Buses are lifelines in Allegheny County, and for some, getting around is about to get a little easier.

On Monday, Allegheny County Executive Sara Innamorato, with the heads of Pittsburgh Regional Transit and Allegheny County DHS, unveiled a new transit program called Allegheny Go.

"People enrolled in SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program), can take advantage of half-priced fares when using our PRT system," said Innamorato.

This half-price fare program, which launches for some 130,000 eligible county residents on June 3, was in the pilot stage for most of last year.

During that pilot program, the county found that ridership went up with those who received a 50% discount compared to those who did not, thus reinforcing that a permanent program like this would make the quality of life better for people who are of lower income, and who rely on transit every day for their essentials.

Folks like Sherai Richardson of the Hill District.

"I wouldn't have been able to have found the apartment I found. I wouldn't have been able to travel to go look for an apartment," Richardson said.

Richardson says that the bus is her only form of transportation and that getting a break on fares has helped her pull herself out of homelessness, get a job, and live a better, healthier life.

"It is good for your health to get out," she said. "It is good for your health to not be confined in your home all the time. And when you are confined in your home, you are confined in your mind. That's not healthy."

If a person qualifies for this program, they should first download PRT's Ready2Ride app from the Apple App Store or Google Play before applying at this link.

Eligible applicants will receive the ability to purchase discounted fares within their app.

And for those 8% of PRT rides that do not have a smartphone, this program will be available on PRT's next-generation smartcard when it launches in 2025.

Riders with questions are encouraged to contact PRT customer service by calling 412-442-2000 or going to PRT's website.