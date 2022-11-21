Watch CBS News
Local News

Pilot program offering discounted bus fares in Allegheny County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny County announces discounted bus fare pilot program
Allegheny County announces discounted bus fare pilot program 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The public can now apply to get discounted bus fares through a new pilot program in Allegheny County.

The yearlong program is managed by the County's Department of Human Services.

To qualify, you need to be between the ages of 18-64, live in Allegheny County and receive SNAP benefits.

If you're chosen, you will be randomly assigned to receive a number of standard transit passes which they can use for any trip.

To fill out the application, visit this link

First published on November 21, 2022 / 9:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.