Pilot program offering discounted bus fares in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The public can now apply to get discounted bus fares through a new pilot program in Allegheny County.
The yearlong program is managed by the County's Department of Human Services.
To qualify, you need to be between the ages of 18-64, live in Allegheny County and receive SNAP benefits.
If you're chosen, you will be randomly assigned to receive a number of standard transit passes which they can use for any trip.
To fill out the application, visit this link.
