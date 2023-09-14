Allegheny County's CYF head steps down

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The deputy director of the second-largest child welfare agency in the state has left her post.

Until Tuesday, Jackie Hoover was the deputy director of the Allegheny County Office of Children, Youth and Families. Hoover has worked in child welfare for nearly 30 years.

A county spokesperson would not comment on why she left.

The new acting director of CYF is Betsy Caroff.