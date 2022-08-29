Victim's brother accused of charging defendant before plea in deadly Monroeville Mall shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fight interrupted a plea hearing at the Allegheny County Courthouse when the brother of a man shot and killed outside the Monroeville Mall allegedly charged the defendant.

Lawrence Murphy is accused of killing Saheed Gayle in 2020 outside the mall's Party City store. During Murphy's hearing, attorney Casey White said Samai Gayle tried to attack Murphy but was stopped by police. A melee broke out in the courtroom before order was restored.

After Murphy pled guilty to third degree murder and a firearms violation, the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office said it agreed to a sentence of 15 to 30 years in jail.

Samai Gayle was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct after the alleged fight.

