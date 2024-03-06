Allegheny County Council votes against calling for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Allegheny County Council votes against motion to support ceasefire between Israel and Hamas

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Council members voted down a motion on Tuesday night that called for supporting a ceasefire in the war between Israel and Hamas.

The motion would've called on Pennsylvania's Congressional delegation to urge the White House to seek an end to the war, for the release of prisoners being held on both sides, and greater humanitarian aid for Gaza.

"There are people throughout the county that say 'Why should we in Allegheny County concern ourselves with a conflict thousands of miles away?' The answer lies in our shared humanity," one person said. "The suffering of innocent civilians knows no borders and the pain inflicted upon families in Gaza reverberates across the globe. As representatives of our community and our county, we have a moral obligation to stand up for peace, justice, and compassion."

"Hamas broke the existing ceasefire on October 7 by murdering, torturing, raping, and dismembering Jews and Muslims and we can achieve a better peace than what came before that date," another person said. "It's very simple. How do we do it? Hamas returns all hostages and surrenders. Israelis and Palestinians would all benefit immediately. And isn't that what we all want? Not this motion that would leave Hamas in power and leave Israelis and Palestinians subject to the genocidal activities of terrorists. Please vote no.

Nearly 300 people signed up to speak during the meeting.

After six hours of hearing public comments, council members voted 9-2 against the motion to support calling for a ceasefire.

According to the Post-Gazette, Bethany Hallam, Dan Grzybek and Anita Prizio, all co-sponsors of the resolution, voted in support.

Council members Jack Betkowski, Sam DeMarco, Suzanne FIliaggi, Nicholas Futules, Patrick Catena, Paul Klein, Bob Macey, John Palmiere and Robert Palmosina voted no.

Council members David Bonarati and Michelle Naccarati-Chapkis abstained.

DeWitt Walton was absent.