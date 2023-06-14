Watch CBS News
Allegheny County's chief public defender resigning to focus on run for district attorney

Allegheny County's chief public defender resigning to focus on run for district attorney
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County's chief public defender says he's resigning.

Matt Dugan is stepping down on July 7 to run full-time for district attorney.

Last month, Dugan defeated incumbent Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala for the Democratic nomination. Zappala won the Republican nomination thanks to write-in votes, setting up a possible rematch with Dugan this fall.

If Zappala officially accepts the nomination, the deadline is July 26. Dugan told KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano his message to voters won't change. 

