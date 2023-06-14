Allegheny County's chief public defender resigning to focus on run for district attorney
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny County's chief public defender says he's resigning.
Matt Dugan is stepping down on July 7 to run full-time for district attorney.
Last month, Dugan defeated incumbent Allegheny County District Attorney Steve Zappala for the Democratic nomination. Zappala won the Republican nomination thanks to write-in votes, setting up a possible rematch with Dugan this fall.
If Zappala officially accepts the nomination, the deadline is July 26. Dugan told KDKA-TV political editor Jon Delano his message to voters won't change.
