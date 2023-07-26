Father and son accused of 4 armed robberies in Allegheny and Beaver counties

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A father and son are accused of multiple armed robberies in Beaver and Allegheny counties.

Tyrone Johnson and his son, Michael Young, were arrested in connection with the case.

Trooper Timothy Reilly showed KDKA-TV the surveillance video from the armed robbery of the Family Dollar store in Midland Borough on June 13. Now Johnson, 58, and his 39-year-old son are behind bars.

They are charged with three robberies in Beaver County and one in Allegheny County.

Police say the first happened May 27 at a Dollar General store in Raccoon Township. Reilly says Johnson shoved a female clerk to the ground and stole cash.

"She was shoved so hard that she went up in the air and struck the ground fairly hard and had to go to the hospital and receive treatment and was off from work," Reilly said.

On June 9, Reilly said the duo stole over $4,000 in cash at a Dollar General in Findlay Township. Four days later, they hit the Family Dollar in Midland Borough and then a Dollar General in Greene Township, police said.

Reilly says witnesses identified the suspects through photo lineups and license plate readers identified their vehicle.