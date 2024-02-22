Allegheny County opening 5 ballot drop-off locations ahead of primary

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County will open five ballot drop boxes ahead of Pennsylvania's primary on April 23.

In addition to the County Office Building on Forbes Avenue, the county announced on Thursday that voters will also be able to take their ballots to five staffed drop-off locations.

"Expanding access to voting, while maintaining the safety and security of our elections, is critically important to my administration and for protecting our democracy," County Executive Sara Innamorato said in a news release. "I'm proud to announce that the Elections Division will be staffing five additional ballot dropoff locations so voters across Allegheny County have expanded, secure options for voting in the lead up to the April 23rd primary Election Day."

The new drop-off locations will be open the two weekends before Election Day. The Innamorato administration says the locations are distributed geographically across the county to give all voters easier access. The addresses and hours of the five locations can be found here.

Voters can only return their own ballots unless they have completed authorization forms to turn a ballot in on behalf of someone who is physically unable to vote. Voters can still drop off ballots at the County Office Building as well.

The drop-off locations will only accept completed ballots. During the election, the County Office Building will be open for voters to vote "over the counter" -- applying for mail-in or absentee ballot and then voting in person.

More information about the upcoming primary will be announced when it's available, Allegheny County says.