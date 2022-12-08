Allegheny County awards Air Force veteran the inaugural 'Charles Martoni Veterans Service Award'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Wednesday was a special day for a local veteran at the county courthouse.

Allegheny County handed out the inaugural Charles Martoni Veterans Service Award in honor of original county council member Chuck Martoni.

He not only served his country in the military but his community and city.

Nathan Mallory became the first recipient of the award.

Mallory served in the Air Force for six years and now is the facilities manager at the Veteran's Leadership Program.

He works to manage supportive housing for veterans in our region experiencing homelessness.

And that isn't all Nate does.

"He led the charge on 10 community parks and playgrounds, four national service deployments, and 90 individual service days," County Executive Rich Fitzgerald said. "He's dedicated more than 200 days of service to individuals in need."

"Legacy…what legacy do we offer during our time on Earth?" Mallory asked during his acceptance of the award. "I have three young boys that I play father to, and it's important they know the importance of volunteering."

Nate also helped create the first and only veterans team in the Steel City Softball League, the area's longest-running LGBTQ+ sports organization.