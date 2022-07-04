Allegheny County monitoring air quality after power outage, gas flaring at Clairton Coke Works

CLAIRTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Allegheny County Health Department is monitoring air quality after a power outage and gas flaring at Clairton Coke Works Monday morning.

The health department said the U.S. Steel plant experienced a power outage that affected operations around 5:30 a.m. Power was restored later in the morning.

The outage required the flaring of coke oven gasses from the stacks and batteries, the health department said in a news release.

The county's air quality program has been watching its air quality monitors, but the health department said it's believed the power outage will either affect emissions minimally or not at all.

The health department said it will stay in contact with the plant throughout the day.