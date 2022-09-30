Watch CBS News
Local News

Allegheny College to cover tuition for certain students

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny College covering full tuition for certain students
Allegheny College covering full tuition for certain students 00:29

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny College will cover 100% of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning $50,000 or less.

The Commitment to Access Program is open to new first-year and transfer students starting next fall, as well as current students for the 2023-24 academic year.

It is renewable for up to four years as long as income guidelines are met and students remain in good academic standing.

No additional application is required, but you must fill out the FAFSA.

First published on September 30, 2022 / 9:03 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.