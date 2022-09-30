Allegheny College to cover tuition for certain students

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny College will cover 100% of tuition for Pennsylvania students from families earning $50,000 or less.

The Commitment to Access Program is open to new first-year and transfer students starting next fall, as well as current students for the 2023-24 academic year.

It is renewable for up to four years as long as income guidelines are met and students remain in good academic standing.

No additional application is required, but you must fill out the FAFSA.