Allegheny Co. police investigating shooting and stabbing incidents in Clairton

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Allegheny Co. police are investigating a deadly shooting, as well as a stabbing, in Clairton.

A man was shot to death at the intersection of Wylie Ave. and Reed St. He was found Tuesday morning at approximately 2:15 a.m. There are currently no suspects, according to police.

Just a short time later at around 3 a.m., three men were hurt during a fight, one of which was stabbed, along Marion Circle. All victims were taken to the hospital and are expected to survive.

At this time, police don't have any indication to believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.