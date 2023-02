Health Dept. orders closure of O'Fela African Lounge in Carrick

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department ordered a restaurant in Carrick to close.

The health department says they found rats at O'Fela African Restaurant and Lounge.

The restaurant was also found to be operating without a valid health permit or proper ventilation.