Allegheny Co. Health Dept. issues consumer alert against Christos Mediterranean Grille
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department has his Christos Mediterranean Grille in Pittsburgh's Cultural District with a consumer alert.
Inspectors say they recently found several roaches on traps and mice droppings.
They also said that foods weren't being kept at cold enough temperatures in the coolers, including feta cheese and salmon.
The health department's page will be updated once a re-inspection takes place and the alert is lifted.
