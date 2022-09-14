Allegheny Co. Councilmember Bethany Hallam says Airbnb banned her for life over past criminal conviction

Allegheny Co. Councilperson Bethany Hallam says Airbnb banned her for life over past criminal convic

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An Allegheny County councilmember says Airbnb has banned her for life due to a criminal conviction from 8 years ago.

Councilwoman Bethany Hallam says she tried to book an Airbnb in Miami for the upcoming Steelers game against the Dolphins -- only to find out she was banned.

On Twitter, Hallam says it's surprising because she's used Airbnb for years, including earlier this year.

Did I just… get a lifetime @Airbnb booking ban for a 9 year old possession charge?!? 🤯 pic.twitter.com/58nZl27Ndf — Bethany Hallam (@bethanyhallam) September 13, 2022

"At first thought the email was some sort of spam junk mail," Hallam said. "And, then shortly after I received another email saying your reservation's cancelled and then another one about the refund of my money."

"Once you do your time and you've paid for your crime, then you shouldn't have these collateral consequences that haunt you for years and years to come," said Legal Analyst Phil DiLucente.

Airbnb says it's had the policy in place for about 10 years.

Hallam says she was contacted by Airbnb and that she will appeal the ban.