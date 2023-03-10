Watch CBS News
Allegheny Co. Airport Authority reveals more design plans for new terminal

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Allegheny County Airport Authority leaders unveiled a new look at the unique design in the works for the new terminal at the Pittsburgh Internal Airport.

The inspiration behind the design is in homage to the city of Pittsburgh.

A connector bridge and tunnel will take passengers from the new landside terminal to the existing airside center core.

That tunnel you'll walk through can even change colors.

Renovations are expected to be complete in 2025.

March 10, 2023

