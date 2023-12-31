Alleged suspect jumps through window to evade police

CONNELLSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A video sent to KDKA-TV shows the moments an alleged wanted suspect jumped from a building window in an attempt to get away from police.

The building owner in Connellsville says police were called last night to Pittsburgh Street, where a man allegedly wanted for attempted homicide was hiding. Police arrested him, but while they were making their way down the steps of the building, the video shows the suspect jump head first out a window.

State police have confirmed to KDKA-TV that they're investigating, but no further information has been released.

The condition of the man involved is unknown.