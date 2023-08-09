Man accused of pistol whipping another man in Hazelwood day after car crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A minor car crash escalated into a violent attack on a man in Hazelwood.

It all started with a minor crash at an intersection in Hazelwood on Monday. The victim said he was driving forward while the suspect, identified by police as Tyrique Cole, was driving right when the cars crashed.

The two, who are familiar with one another from the neighborhood, exchanged information and parted ways.

The victim said he went home and never gave it another thought until he started getting threatening messages on social media from Cole that said he was going to beat and shoot him. On Tuesday around 4 p.m., he says Cole showed up on his front porch and started threatening him.

The two got into a confrontation that ended with the victim being pistol-whipped multiple times in the head until the gun fell apart.

Yvonne Tooks lives in the neighborhood and knows both the victim and Cole. She says when she heard about the attack she was saddened.

"I feel bad for him because he's a nice guy and he didn't deserve whatever happened to him," Tooks said.

Cole was arrested on Tuesday and charged with terroristic threats and aggravated assault.