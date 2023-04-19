Police: Extramarital affair at center of fight at Monroeville hotel that left man in medically induced coma

Police: Extramarital affair at center of fight that left man in a medically induced coma

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — An alleged extramarital affair is at the center of a fight at a hotel in Monroeville that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries.

"It's believed and written in the report that there could be some extramarital relations that happened," Monroeville Corp. Chad Hoffner said.

Vincent Serzan of New Jersey is behind bars after police said he severely beat up a man he knows for sleeping with his wife.

"Detectives interviewed the suspect, got a statement from him, and the victim was taken to the hospital with severe head and neck injuries. He still remains hospitalized now," Hoffner said.

Police said the victim, Jerome McCool of New Jersey, was put on a ventilator and in a medically induced coma.

According to the criminal complaint, the two hockey fathers were in town for a tournament. On April 14, the two were drinking at the Double Tree Hotel, police said.

Serzan confronted McCool and they went outside and got into a heated verbal altercation that turned physical, police said.

A witness told police Serzan punched McCool, knocking him to the ground. He then sat on top of him and punched him seven to 10 times, the witness told police. McCool did not fight back.

When police arrived, they found the victim near the hotel lobby doors. He was rushed to Forbes Hospital in critical condition. A doctor told police that "every bone in his face was broken."

Police said Serzan admitted to hitting McCool three to four times but wasn't sure how many. He is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person. He was denied bond.

"There are some pretty serious charges, and they could change depending on the outcome of the victim," Hoffner said.