All Things Covered Podcast recaps Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The All Things Covered Podcast is back with a new episode Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson talk about the Steelers' victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday Night Football. They also preview Pittsburgh's next opponent, when they go on the road to visit the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Steelers defense will be up against rookie QB C.J. Stroud, who is the first quarterback in NFL history to have at least 900 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and zero interceptions in his first three career starts.

As for the Steelers, they are riding a two-game win streak behind T.J. Watt's historic start to the 2023-24 campaign. The Wisconsin product already eclipsed the Steelers' all-time record for sacks with 81. Watt has six sacks and two forced fumbles through the first three games of the year.

