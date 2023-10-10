All Things Covered Podcast recaps Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The All Things Covered Podcast is back with a new episode Tuesday evening.
Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson talk about the Steelers' win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. They also preview the upcoming bye week for the Steelers.
You can watch the All Things Covered Podcast every week on CBS News Pittsburgh on Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.