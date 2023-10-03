Watch: All Things Covered Podcast recaps Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The All Things Covered Podcast is back with a new episode Tuesday afternoon.

Bryant McFadden and Patrick Peterson talk about the Steelers' loss over the Houston Texans on Sunday. They also preview Pittsburgh's matchup against the Baltimore Ravens at Acrisure Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

You can watch the All Things Covered Podcast every week on CBS News Pittsburgh on Tuesdays at 2 p.m.