All eyes on Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race between Oz and Fetterman

By Lindsay Ward

/ CBS Pittsburgh

WASHINGTON (KDKA) - The U.S Senate race in Pennsylvania could be one of the most important races of the year.

It's getting a lot of attention, and that could partly be because of who is running: Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman.

Fetterman has been off the campaign trail for months due to a sudden stroke.

For an election that is now less than fourth months away, this race could very well determine the balance of power in the senate.

It was a hard fight for Dr. Oz who eventually won the primary when he was up against David McCormick.

For Fetterman, he hasn't been on the campaign trail for two months due to suffering a stroke back on May 13th.

It's already getting ugly between the two.

Fetterman is blasting Dr. Oz for recently moving to Pennsylvania after living in New Jersey for three decades. While Dr. Oz' campaign argues Fetterman is too extreme for Pennsylvania.

In addition, Doctor oz has the backing of former President Donald Trump.

You can continue to look for updates on this race on our website, KDKA.com.

First published on July 14, 2022 / 6:52 AM

