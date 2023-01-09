All aboard for Greenberg's Great Train and Toy Show

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - It was all aboard for fun this weekend at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show in Monroeville.

If you like model trains, the Monroeville Convention Center was the place to be this weekend.

It's hard to quantify the joy and enthusiasm folks at the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show have for their hobby.

Over the weekend, thousands of train lovers showed up here at the Monroeville Convention Center to buy, sell and admire trains both big and small.

Train collecting is not an inexpensive hobby. Some trains and sets we saw cost hundreds, if not thousands of dollars. But if you ask most in attendance here, they say, they just can't get enough model trains.

"You never have enough train stuff. In fact, I have to have my son with me most times to keep my wallet in my pocket, lest I go out of complete financial control," model train enthusiast Dave Martinelli said.

The show featured over 400 different vendor tables and over 80 exhibitors from across the country. There were huge operating model train displays, along with free workshops and demonstrations.

And while the trains are pretty cool, it's the connection they form between people, that is at the real heart of this hobby.

"The biggest thing is you just build so many great friendships over the years. I mean, you meet so many new people. And then, you get to play with trains. Nothing better than that," Shawn Wells said. Wells owns Dick's Train House.

"Most of us are all retired and just being able to get together and the fellowship from the club means an awful lot," Keith Baggus added. Baggus acts as the President of the Pittsburgh Garden Railway Society.

If you missed the Greenburg Great Train and Toy Show, don't worry; there will be another one this summer.

More information on the show can be found by clicking this link.