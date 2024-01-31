Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes selected as Steelers' Nike Next Ones representative

LAS VEGAS (KDKA) - Before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faceoff in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next weekend, there will be plenty of pomp and circumstance surrounding the big game.

That includes the Nike Next Ones, which includes 32 youth and high school football players from across the U.S. and one international player.

For the Steelers, they'll be represented by Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes.

He'll be part of a behind-the-scenes experience at the Super Bowl, as well as compete in a skills competition with the other top players traveling the Vegas.

We’re proud to congratulate Tiqwai Hayes, RB Class of 2025 from the Aliquippa Quips (Pittsburgh, PA), as he represents the #Steelers at Nike’s The Next Ones in Las Vegas! @usnikefootball pic.twitter.com/2sPZy7Jk46 — Steelers Youth Football (@SteelersYouthFB) January 26, 2024

The Quips are coming off a perfect 14-0 season that saw them win the PIAA Championship over Dallas, 60-14.