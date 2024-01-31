Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes selected as Steelers' Nike Next Ones representative
LAS VEGAS (KDKA) - Before the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers faceoff in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas next weekend, there will be plenty of pomp and circumstance surrounding the big game.
That includes the Nike Next Ones, which includes 32 youth and high school football players from across the U.S. and one international player.
For the Steelers, they'll be represented by Aliquippa running back Tiqwai Hayes.
He'll be part of a behind-the-scenes experience at the Super Bowl, as well as compete in a skills competition with the other top players traveling the Vegas.
The Quips are coming off a perfect 14-0 season that saw them win the PIAA Championship over Dallas, 60-14.
