Aliquippa police searching for masked suspects

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The City of Aliquippa Police Department is searching for masked suspects who are accused of "waving" guns at people while hanging out of a vehicle.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., Aliquippa police were dispatched to the 200 block of Linmar Terrace for a report of four males inside a black Lincoln sedan, wearing ski masks and hanging out of the windows allegedly waving guns.

A responding officer located the sedan on Waugaman Street near Kennedy Boulevard. The vehicle then fled from the officer and was later found abandoned on Spring Street, according to a social media post from the department.

The suspects fled the area on foot before the officer caught up to the vehicle. The vehicle was towed and is being processed.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Aliquippa police at 724-775-0880.