Watch CBS News
Local News

Aliquippa Police Department cancels gun raffle fundraiser 2 days after Texas school shooting

By Chris Hoffman

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Aliquippa Police Department cancels gun raffle fundraiser
Aliquippa Police Department cancels gun raffle fundraiser 02:20

ALIQUIPPA, Pa (KDKA) — Just days after the tragedy in Texas, the Aliquippa Police Department was posting about raffling off a gun. 

It has caused some concern about the optics of the situation in light of the mass shooting at the elementary school in Uvalde. 

Aliquippa Police Chief John Lane said he understands why there was some concern, but he said his department is not promoting the sale of guns. 

Lane said this was part of a fundraiser to benefit the family of the former police chief. Around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, the Aliquippa Police K-9 page posted about the gun raffle.  

snapshot-20.jpg
The City of Aliquippa Police Department (Photo Credit: KDKA)

"We don't want any backlash on anyone trying to think we're promoting gun sales or something bad happening," Lane said.  

Lane explained that the department does not give the gun away. The winner has to be at least 21 years old and pass a background check.

"If we have dealt with people before and we know they're probably not good people, that's not going to pass. We usually don't have to make that decision," Lane said. "It's very controlled of who we sell those tickets to. And with the background check, you can't go wrong." 

According to the chief, this fundraiser started before the mass shooting in Texas. It was to coincide with the anniversary of Robert Sealock's death. 

He said Thursday's post was an update to the ongoing fundraiser, which was expected to be something that could bring in potentially thousands of dollars.  

"We're going to keep pushing and try to make his wife and his family as comfortable as possible," Lane said.  

In past gun raffles, some winners have elected to take the cash value as their prize.  

According to the fundraiser's Facebook page, it has stopped. No word yet on when it could happen again.  

Chris Hoffman
Chris Hoffman - KDKA

Chris is an award-winning reporter who started with KDKA in May 2019. He is thrilled to tell your stories in his hometown!

First published on May 26, 2022 / 6:34 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.