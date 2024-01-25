Man and woman taken to the hospital after shooting in Aliquippa

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Thursday morning in Aliquippa.

According to police, they were called to a home around 3 a.m. this morning on Main Street near Maratta Road.

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area.

His condition is unknown.

Also, a woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Her condition is also unknown.

State police are investigating.

