Man and woman taken to the hospital after shooting in Aliquippa
ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Thursday morning in Aliquippa.
According to police, they were called to a home around 3 a.m. this morning on Main Street near Maratta Road.
A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area.
His condition is unknown.
Also, a woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.
Her condition is also unknown.
State police are investigating.
