Watch CBS News
Local News

Man and woman taken to the hospital after shooting in Aliquippa

By Lauren Linder

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

ALIQUIPPA (KDKA) - Police are investigating a shooting that happened early on Thursday morning in Aliquippa. 

According to police, they were called to a home around 3 a.m. this morning on Main Street near Maratta Road. 

A man suffered a gunshot wound to the head and was taken to a hospital in the Pittsburgh area. 

His condition is unknown. 

Also, a woman was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. 

Her condition is also unknown. 

State police are investigating. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on January 25, 2024 / 8:38 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.