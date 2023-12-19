Aliquippa football team gets special Heinz ketchup bottles after PIAA championship

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Kraft Heinz sent the Aliquippa football team special ketchup bottles after their latest state championship win.

The ketchup bottles say "PIAA 4A Champs" and "2023 Aliquippa football." The school district says the bottles are "a small token of friendship and appreciation."

A note from Kraft Heinz congratulates the football team on their undefeated season and championship win. Aliquippa finished their perfect season with a dominant 60-14 win over Dallas in the PIAA championship.

A small token of friendship and appreciation from our friends at Kraft Heinz. These items are for the team and staff they are not for sale. Quip Nation Aliquippa Alumni Association Tina Price-Genes Posted by Aliquippa School District on Monday, December 18, 2023

"We feel so grateful to be a part of this incredible community," Kraft Heinz wrote. "The resiliency, determination, and strong work ethic of Aliquippa inspires and reminds us to do better every day. We are building a new legacy for Heinz Field and the future looks extremely bright. We are so proud of everything that you have accomplished this year, and we look forward to another amazing year together in 2024."

This summer, Kraft Heinz donated $1.3 million to the Aliquippa School District to help build an academic and athletic center attached to the new "Heinz Field," which is the district's renovated football stadium also known as "The Pit."

The academic and athletic center will feature offices, lockers, weight rooms, training and therapy rooms and a large collaborative creative space for hands-on learning. Kraft Heinz said community members will also have access to the flexible space and weight rooms for programs and classes.

