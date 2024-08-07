Aliquippa bank robbery suspect allegedly aimed weapon at customers, stole $2,000

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) -- The City of Aliquippa Police Department is searching for a bank robbery suspect after he allegedly aimed his weapon at customers and stole approximately $2,000 from the bank.

On Aug. 5, police were dispatched to the Citizens Bank branch along 22nd Street for a robbery in progress.

An unknown-aged Black male, approximately 5-foot-9, wearing construction attire, a mask, and gloves, entered the Citizens Bank branch armed with a firearm. The individual aimed the weapon at customers before hopping over the counter and demanding money, according to the department's Facebook post.

The suspect was able to obtain approximately $2,000 from the bank and a customer who was making a deposit before fleeing on foot.

The department said the suspect is on the run, and is considered armed and dangerous.

Residents are advised to contact 911 if they believe they have come in contact with the suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding the identification, location of this person, or details on the bank robbery, they are asked to contact the Pittsburgh chapter of the FBI at 412-432-4000.