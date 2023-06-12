$5,000 reward offered in 1987 cold case disappearance of 15-year-old girl in Indiana County

BLAIRSVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) -- A $5,000 reward is being offered for information about a 15-year-old girl who disappeared in Indiana County in 1987.

Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers said Alicia Markovich was initially classified as a runaway but police believe she was murdered, most likely on the day she was last seen.

Crime Stoppers said Markovich, who lived in Windber with her mother, was visiting her father at his home on Dunn Avenue in Blairsville on April 26, 1987 when they got into an argument. Her father told police she abruptly left. Believing she was going to a friend's house, he told her to be back by 8 p.m.

She was never heard from again.

(Photo provided by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers)

Markovich's mother said she had no history of running away and couldn't have survived on her own, so Crime Stoppers said police believe Markovich was killed.

There's been no activity on her bank account or Social Security number since 1987. Her case is still unsolved.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police's Indiana station at 724-357-1976, call the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or submit a tip online.