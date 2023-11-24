Alex Tuch's late goal caps Sabres' 3-2 comeback win against Penguins

Alex Tuch scored with 2:44 left in regulation, Jeff Skinner had a goal and an assist, and the Buffalo Sabres came back to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-2 on Friday night.

Kyle Okposo also had a goal in the third period, Victor Olofsson had two assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 31 saves as the Sabres won for the second time in three games.

Sidney Crosby scored his 13th for the Penguins, who have lost two in a row. Lars Eller also had a goal, and Alex Nedeljkovic stopped 31 shots.

Skinner set up Tuch's winning goal with a pass from behind the net after Skinner scored his ninth goal on a power play earlier in the third period.

Okposo got his first of the season when he poked in a rebound with 9:08 remaining in the third. Rasmus Dahlin recorded his 200th assist on Okposo's goal, and his 250th point in 375 NHL games.

Penguins defenseman Marcus Petersson went to the dressing room in the closing minutes of the third period after getting hit in the face by Buffalo forward JJ Peterka's stick. Peterka was hit by Pittsburgh's Kris Letang, causing his stick to rise into Petersson's face. Officials overturned a double minor penalty on Peterka after a video review.

Pittsburgh went ahead late in the first period when Jake Guentzel stole the puck from Buffalo defenseman Mattias Samuelsson and fed Crosby in the high slot for a one-timer over Luukkonen's glove.

Matt Nieto's forechecking made it a 2-0 advantage toward the end of the second period. The Penguins' fourth-liner took advantage of Dahlin's giveaway to set up Eller alone in the left circle.

The Sabres dressed only 11 forwards for the third game in a row, scratching Jordan Greenway with an undisclosed injury. Among the forward group was 18-year-old rookie Zach Benson. Skating in his 10th game this season activated the first year of Benson's entry-level contract.

UP NEXT

Penguins: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night.

Sabres: Visit the New Jersey Devils on Saturday night.

