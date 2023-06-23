Rare albino raccoon rescued in Somerset County

YOUNGWOOD, Pa. (KDKA) -- A rare albino raccoon is being cared for at a wildlife center after it was found at a lumber business in Somerset County.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said State Game Warden Andy Harvey was shocked to find the albino raccoon after he responded to a report of three baby raccoons inside Berlin Lumber in Somerset County on Tuesday.

The employees noticed the babies over the past several weeks, and while they didn't see the mother, they "did the right thing" by leaving the animals alone, the Game Commission said. But after the raccoons hadn't moved on and were becoming less cautious of activity around the area, threatening the safety of both people and the babies, the business called in the Game Commission.

(Photo: Pennsylvania Game Commission- Southwest Region/Facebook)

Since there was no human or animal contact with the raccoons, Warden Harvey took them to Wildlife Works in Mt. Pleasant, which specializes in the rehabilitation of rabies vector species. The facility expects all three to be rehabilitated and reintroduced into the wild.

"Albino wildlife is an uncommon sight. We can be thankful the employees of Berlin Lumber did the right thing and left the raccoons alone because this albino raccoon will have a chance to thrive in the Pennsylvania forests where it belongs," the Game Commission said.

If either humans or pets would have been potentially exposed to rabies, the raccoons would have been euthanized and tested for the disease, which is almost always fatal. The Game Commission said animals infected with rabies may not appear sick but can still transmit the disease.

If you see wildlife, the best thing you can do is leave it alone. If you have any questions or similar situations, call the Game Commission at 1-833-PGC-WILD.