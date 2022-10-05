Alan Jackson postpones concert in Pittsburgh this weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Country singer Alan Jackson has postponed his concert in Pittsburgh this weekend.

The show was scheduled for Saturday at PPG Paints Arena. A release from the arena said Jackson is "dealing with some health issues related to the neurological condition he's been living with for several years."

"I hoped I'd be able to be there; I hate to disappoint my fans," Jackson said in the release. "I tried as much as I could to play this show at this time."

If you have tickets, hold onto them. They will be honored for the new concert date in 2023 when it is officially announced. More information will be sent to ticketholders.