Pennsylvania landlord accused of setting fire in tenants' apartment over broken washer and dryer

Spotted lanternflies will return in May

Spotted lanternflies will return in May

Spotted lanternflies will return in May

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pennsylvania landlord is accused of setting fire to one of his properties after his tenants allegedly broke the washer and dryer.

A news release from the West Earl Township Police Department said 28-year-old Ronald Frisbie III of Akron Borough, Lancaster County is charged with arson, burglary and recklessly endangering another person.

Police said officers were called to an apartment on 10th Street in Akron Borough on March 23 at around 2:15 a.m. for a "civil issue." Responding officers talked to Frisbie, the landlord of the property. He was unhappy that his tenants broke the washer and dryer, the news release said. Police said they cleared the situation at around 2:40 a.m.

About four minutes later, police were called back to the apartment for reports of arson. The news release said Frisbie used a code to enter the apartment and lit a cardboard box on fire. The fire was extinguished by a witness, and the fire department responded to help clear the scene.

Frisbie was arrested and placed in the Lancaster County Prison awaiting his preliminary hearing.

West Earl Township is in northeastern Lancaster County.