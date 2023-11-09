AJR coming to Pittsburgh next summer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- AJR is bringing their arena tour to Pittsburgh next year.

The Maybe Man Tour will stop at PPG Paints Arena on June 25.

The tour will take the brothers across the United States, starting in Norfolk, Virginia, on April 2 and ending in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 2. They'll be in Pennsylvania again on July 25 for a show at Wells Fargo Center in Philadephia.

"Our life dream to be an Arena band has now come true," the band said on social media.

The tour will support the group's new album "The Maybe Man," which is set to release on Nov. 10.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.