Airbags stolen from Hondas in Pittsburgh in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are investigating a flurry of overnight car break-ins in Squirrel Hill.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said Saturday that police received as many as 10 reports of Hondas that were vandalized. Officials said the driver's side windows were smashed out, steering columns damaged and airbags stolen.

Police say anyone whose vehicle was broken into can file a report at 412-422-6520.