Air Quality Action Day issued for parts of Allegheny County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County.

The affected areas include Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough.

A strong temperature inversion in the morning and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Tuesday, the department said via a press release.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are advised to limit outdoor activities.