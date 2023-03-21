Watch CBS News
Local News

Air Quality Action Day issued for parts of Allegheny County

By Garrett Behanna

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Tuesday, March 21, 2023, in the Liberty-Clairton area of Allegheny County.

The affected areas include Clairton City, Glassport Borough, Liberty Borough, Lincoln Borough, and Port Vue Borough.

A strong temperature inversion in the morning and light winds will likely contribute to daily average concentrations of fine particulate matter in the Code Orange range on Tuesday, the department said via a press release.

Young children, the elderly, and those with respiratory problems are advised to limit outdoor activities.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 10:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.