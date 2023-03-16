Watch CBS News
Air Quality Action Day declared for Mon Valley

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Thursday is an air quality action day in the Mon Valley. 

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, light southwest winds and strong inversion through the mid-morning hours will contribute to fine particle pollution in the Mon Valley. 

They have said that the air quality will improve this afternoon and they will monitor the air throughout the day and provide updates as they become available. 

The ACHD does not belive there needs to be a pollution watch or warning. 

More information can be found on the health department's website at this link. 

March 16, 2023

