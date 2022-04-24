Air pollution warning in effect for Mon Valley

MON VALLEY (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Health Department has issued an air pollution warning for the Mon Valley area.

The warning started late this morning and continues through tomorrow.

An Air Pollution Warning has been issued for the Mon Valley for the remainder of today and into tomorrow. The 24-hour PM2.5 standard for the Mon Valley has been exceeded at an official monitoring station in the Mon Valley and is likely to continue. pic.twitter.com/FPwIDEwF0a — Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 24, 2022

Health officials warn that individuals with health conditions such as asthma, bronchitis and emphysema should be careful during this time.

The department also stated that "companies most significantly contributing to particulate pollution ... are required to temporarily reduce particulate emissions."