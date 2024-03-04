"Gamechanger" AI smartphone app developed in Pittsburgh can diagnose ear infections more accurately than many clinicians

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A new smartphone app developed by researchers at UPMC and Pitt uses artificial intelligence to accurately diagnose ear infections, which doctors say 70% of children deal with before their first birthday.

The app could help decrease unnecessary antibiotic use in young children, according to new research published Monday in JAMA Pediatrics.

Acute otitis media is one of the most common childhood ear infections, but it can be hard to differentiate from other ear conditions without intensive training. The new AI tool "offers a simple and effective solution that could be more accurate than trained clinicians," Pitt and UPMC explained in a joint news release.

Accurately diagnosing acute otitis media requires a trained eye to pick up subtle visual findings from a quick look at the eardrum of a squirming baby. It's also often confused with another condition that generally doesn't involve bacteria and doesn't benefit from antimicrobial treatment, researchers say.

"Acute otitis media is often incorrectly diagnosed," said senior author Dr. Alejandro Hoberman, a professor of pediatrics and director of the Division of General Academic Pediatrics at Pitt's School of Medicine and president of UPMC Children's Community Pediatrics. "Underdiagnosis results in inadequate care and overdiagnosis results in unnecessary antibiotic treatment, which can compromise the effectiveness of currently available antibiotics. Our tool helps get the correct diagnosis and guide the right treatment."

Pitt says the researchers used over 900 videos from a training library they created to teach two different AI models to detect acute otitis media, then used about 200 videos to test how the models performed. Both were highly accurate, producing sensitivity and specificity values of greater than 93%. Hoberman says previous studies of clinicians have reported diagnostic accuracy of the condition ranging from 30% to 84%.

"These findings suggest that our tool is more accurate than many clinicians," Hoberman said in a news release from Pitt. "It could be a gamechanger in primary health care settings to support clinicians in stringently diagnosing AOM and guiding treatment decisions."

The hope is that the technology could soon be widely implemented across health care provider offices.