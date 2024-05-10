Glimmer Of Hope Foundation and the Pittsburgh Pirates reminding breast cancer patients they're not alone

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Pirates are going pink on Sunday and Pittsburghers can take part in the fight against breast cancer.

Dr. Christie Hilton at Allegheny General Hospital knows a lot about breast cancer and how it can impact women both at home and at work.

"Usually when you have metastatic breast cancer, you suffer alone," Dr. Hilton said.

That's why she's grateful to have the Glimmer of Hope Foundation's support.

"We've been so blessed to be the recipient of a lot of different money," Dr. Hilton said.

That money has helped build the Metastatic Clinic at AGH and a room which lets women diagnosed with breast cancer get everything done at once.

"It allows them to maintain their job and be there for their kids when they get off the bus," Dr. Hilton said.

"Nobody really knew it was here when we first opened it," said Diana Napper, founder of the Glimmer of Hope Foundation.

Napper has made it her mission to raise and donate money to women who are fighting breast cancer.

She works with teams like the Pirates because she says women love baseball.

"Because they have little kids that play baseball," Napper said. "So it's nice for them, with the Pirates, they're Major League baseball. That's a big deal."

This Sunday is the annual Pitch For Hope Women's Baseball Clinic and it also happens to be Mother's Day.

"To be with your family and to have a joyful day, and we have a lot of breast cancer patients that are attending," said Dara Nichols, a breast cancer survivor.

Nichols was surprised to learn she would be throwing out the first pitch at the game.

"I was like, 'Excuse me?'" Nichols said.

The mother of three says her oldest daughter, who plays softball, has been giving her some pointers.

"My husband is like 'Don't disappoint your softball player'," Nichols said.

She says her family will be there Sunday supporting her and cheering her on, much like they did when she was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022 when she was 40.

For months, Dara went through chemo treatments and is now cancer free.

"I fought it and I'm gonna keep fighting, even for other women if I have to," Nichols said.

Because no woman should have to fight it alone.