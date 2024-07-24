Pittsburgh-area woman sentenced for deadly DUI crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Westmoreland County woman was sentenced to 6 to 15 years in prison for her role in a fatal crash in 2022.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said 44-year-old Ahna Malik was sentenced to prison by Common Pleas Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio on Tuesday in connection with the crash that killed 57-year-old Dawn Coyne. Malik was previously found guilty in May on all 17 counts, including homicide by vehicle while DUI, according to the DA's news release.

The deadly head-on crash happened in Hempfield Township in March 2022. The district attorney's office said Malik attempted to pass several vehicles on Arona Road before crashing into oncoming traffic, hitting and killing Coyne.

Officials said toxicology reports found that Malik had drugs in her system, including crystal methamphetamine and marijuana, at the time of the crash. Law enforcement also found narcotics in Malik's vehicle, leading to several drug-related charges, the news release said.